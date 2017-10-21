Cracksman simply dazzling in Champion Stakes at Ascot

Cracksman lived up to the hype with a stunning display in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Plenty was written and said about connections deciding to skip the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and shunning a clash with John Gosden-trained stablemate Enable, who eventually won in great style.

And while the decision to drop back to 10 furlongs did not look sure to suit the son of Frankel, he absolutely blitzed a classy field. Poet’s Word was second and Highland Reel third.

Frankel won the race himself in 2012, but even he did not win by seven lengths, as the 13-8 favourite stamped his authority on the contest from some way out in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

Cracksman storms to victory in the Champion Stakes! Watch LIVE on @ITV pic.twitter.com/7JxeUt0HIC — ITV Racing (@itvracing) October 21, 2017

Gosden said: “He’s a very talented horse, Frankie rode him positively and beautifully in the straight. We said to come wide and he has done it well. You can see why I didn’t want him to run (in the Arc) – I don’t know, him and Enable would be fun. There’s not much between them, is there?

“It’s great for Frankel to have a Group One winner in Europe, he’s got that wonderful Japanese filly but he’s had a proper Group One here in a race he won himself.”

Dettori said: “That was amazing, it’s my first Champion Stakes and he put a good field to bed in the manner of a champion. It was a fantastic feeling, I glanced at the big screen and he was clear. I’ve not got words to describe it, brilliant.”

Jockey @FrankieDettori sweeps in aboard Cracksman for his first Champion Stakes. "It's Cracksman's day." #ChampionsDay pic.twitter.com/oRcRvQQ339 — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) October 21, 2017

Dettori went on: “We’ve given him time to develop, and that’s what you’ve got now. He’s been working so sweetly and he got the success that he deserved and he’s Frankel’s first Group One (in Europe), so it’s fantastic.

“Today is Cracksman’s day, let’s enjoy him. If I had to choose between him and Enable I wouldn’t know who to ride, they are two champions and we go into the winter to dream.

“He’s learning and there’s so much more to come from him.”

Frankie Dettori waves to the crowd after Cracksman wins at Ascot (Julian Herbert/PA)

Gosden, who also teamed up with Dettori for victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes through Persuasive, likened the development of the dual Derby-placed Cracksman through the year to that of a boxer.

He said: “If he was a middleweight earlier in the season, he is a light heavyweight now. He’s really progressed and to do this against older horses, he’s a fast-improving horse.

“I really hope Frankie does (have a difficult decision to make between Enable and Cracksman), we hope the horses have a good winter and go through to next year, but I’ve been around long enough not to count too many chickens.

“I thought he’d win the race extremely well if things went right for him, but a mile and a quarter here and you have to handle the ground – I’ll be absolutely honest, I didn’t think he’d win as big as that.”