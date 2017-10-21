Bayern Munich make it three wins in a row after beating Hamburg

Corentin Tolisso struck early in the second half as Bayern Munich made it three straight wins under Jupp Heynckes with a 1-0 triumph over 10-man Hamburg.

Combined with results elsewhere, Tolisso’s strike lifted Bayern level with Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund and underlined their improvement since Heynckes replaced Carlo Ancelotti last month. But the visitors had to ride their luck in the early stages against a Hamburg side who played the last 50 minutes with 10 men after the sending-off of Gideon Jung.

The hosts will be left wondering what might have been if striker Andre Hahn had taken advantage of a great chance after just three minutes, but instead shot straight at Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich.

Home ✅#UCL ✅

Away ✅



Jupp #Heynckes with a lot to smile about since returning to @FCBayernEN. pic.twitter.com/aMVTRG5pFK — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) October 21, 2017

Hamburg also packed their back-line to withstand their opponents’ pressure and the tactic largely worked in the first half with Kingsley Coman the pick of the visiting attackers.

The home side came close again in the 33rd minute when Hahn delivered a dangerous cross into the Bayern box which was well intercepted by Arturo Vidal. But the home side’s hopes were hit in the 39th minute when Jung was issued a straight red card for hacking down Coman as he burst through on a counter-attack.

Thomas Muller replaced fellow striker James Rodriguez at half-time and Bayern had the first chance of the second half when Vidal fired a long-range shot wide.

The deadlock was finally broken after 52 minutes when Hamburg defender Megrim Mavraj failed to deal with a cross the ball fell to Muller who fed Tolisso to sweep home.

Another win in the bag. Thanks for all your support, #FCBayern fans! #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/tsAPAcIUkJ — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 21, 2017

Hamburg almost responded immediately when Hahn found space in the Bayern box but saw his shot tipped over by Ulreich.

Muller’s short afternoon came to an end in the 54th minute when he was replaced by Thiago having apparently suffered a hamstring strain. Thiago came close to grabbing Bayern’s second in the 71st minute when he smashed a long-range effort against the post.

Mats Hummels directed an Arjen Robben cross inches wide then with eight minutes left Robben himself came close with an attempted lob over Christian Mathenia which the Hamburg keeper managed to save.