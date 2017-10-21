Australia earn rare win over New Zealand

Australia beat New Zealand for the first time since August 2015 as they secured a 23-18 victory over the All Blacks in Brisbane.

Reece Hodge, Israel Folau and Marika Koroibete went over for tries for the Wallabies but two late penalties from Hodge ultimately proved to be the difference.

Hodge latched onto a loose pass from Lima Sopoaga to sprint 75 metres for the opening try before Waisake Naholo went over in the corner to level the scores and Sopoaga converted and then added two penalties.

Folau’s try on the stroke of half-time for the hosts sent them to the break just 13-12 behind.

Koroibete dived over in the corner 15 minutes into the second half and Hodge’s penalty gave Australia a seven-point advantage.

Rieko Ioane crossed to reduce the lead to two but Hodge’s monster penalty from inside his own half with two minutes remaining settled matters.