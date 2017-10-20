Tottenham v Liverpool classic games

Top-four rivals Tottenham and Liverpool go head-to-head at Wembley on Sunday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some previous classic games in the capital.

Tottenham 0 Liverpool 5 (December 15, 2013)

Luis Suarez inspired Liverpool’s demolition of Spurs at White Hart Lane. The Uruguay international was enjoying a superb spell of form and that was reflected not just in the two goals he scored but his overall performance. Jon Flanagan, Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling were also on target as the Reds ran riot. The defeat cost Andre Villas-Boas his job as he was sacked hours after the final whistle.

Tottenham 4 Liverpool 0 (September 18, 2011)

Liverpool arrived with a depleted defence forcing central defender Martin Skrtel to play at right-back and the Slovakian endured a nightmare afternoon against Gareth Bale, which resulted in him being sent off for a second bookable offence with an hour gone. By that time his team were already a man down and a Luka Modric goal down after Charlie Adam was sent off for two yellow cards inside 28 minutes. Liverpool’s defensive worries worsened when Daniel Agger was forced off just before the dismissal and things got worse after the break as new signing Emmanuel Adebayor announced himself with two goals either side of Jermain Defoe’s strike.

Tottenham 3 Liverpool 3 (December 18, 1993)

A thrilling encounter at the Lane with Liverpool fighting back from a goal behind to score three times in six second-half minutes – only to squander their advantage. Vinny Samways fired Spurs in front in the 36th minute and they held the lead until three minutes after half-time when the 18-year-old Robbie Fowler converted a one-on-one with Erik Thorstvedt. The Tottenham goalkeeper then pushed Jamie Redknapp’s free-kick onto the post with the ball rebounding back off his body and into the goal before Fowler made it 3-1 from the spot. However, Redknapp’s foul on Nick Barmby allowed Micky Hazard to reduce the deficit with a penalty and the unmarked Darren Caskey equalised with a near-post header 14 minutes from time.