Serena Williams ready to “get back at it”

High-profile athletes have been sharing one-liners about themselves on Friday and it is clear that new mum Serena Williams has not lost her will to win.

Williams has 23 grand slam titles in her cabinet already but has not played since the Australian Open after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia.

But as part of the Beats By Dre #1of1 campaign – in which leading names are challenging others to reveal something about themselves – Williams declared: “I’m ready to get back at it. My belief in myself has never been stronger.”

The 36-year-old is clearly smitten with her newborn.

Her social media feeds of late have been filled with her declaring her love for Alexis Olympia, even while out at a recent Bruno Mars concert.

And she could soon be declaring her affection from the tennis court if her post is anything to go by.

At @brunomars concert thinking about Alexis Olympia arghhhh. I love her so much. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 19, 2017