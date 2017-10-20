Scott McTominay signs new Manchester United contract

Scott McTominay has signed a new and improved contract with Manchester United to stay at the club until at least 2021.

The 20-year-old academy product has been with the club since the age of five and made his competitive debut at Arsenal towards the end of last season.

McTominay has since become a regular member of Jose Mourinho’s first-team squad and came on for his Champions League debut at Benfica on Wednesday.

The Lancaster-born player has been rewarded for his development with a new contract until 2021, with the option to extend by a further year.

“I have grown up at this great club and it has always been a big part of my life,” McTominay told the club’s official website.

“I attended the club’s development centre in Preston from the age of five and have gone on to progress from there.

Advertising

“To make my debut at the end of last season was a dream come true, and I would like to thank the manager for the faith that he has shown in me. I was absolutely delighted when the manager promoted me to the first-team squad and I am looking forward to continuing my journey with this fantastic team.”

United boss Mourinho added: “I am delighted Scott has signed a new contract, he is one of our young players that has gone from strength to strength. He made his Premier League debut at the end of last season and made his Champions League debut this season.

“I had no hesitation in promoting Scott to the first-team squad last month as we have total belief in him.”