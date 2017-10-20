Neymar labels former NBA star Kobe Bryant a ‘legend’

Paris St Germain striker Neymar hailed Kobe Bryant a “legend” after the former NBA star showed off with some slick moves during football training on Friday.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard joined Brazil international Neymar and his PSG team-mates as the Ligue 1 leaders prepared for Sunday’s trip to Marseille.

American Bryant, who won five NBA championships during a 20-year spell with the Lakers in his prime, and was named NBA Most Valuable Player in 2008 before retiring last year, looked at home on the training pitch with the French giants.