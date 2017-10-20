Advertising
Neymar impressed by Kobe Bryant’s skills
The Paris St Germain star called former Lakers guard Bryant a “legend”.
Neymar might be the most expensive footballer in the world but he was still impressed by the skills of ex-NBA star Kobe Bryant.
The Brazil and Paris St Germain striker shared a video on Instagram of the former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard scoring a basket from the other half of the court at an event in Paris.
Describing the 39-year-old 18-time All-Star Bryant as a “Legend”, Neymar was clearly impressed as his shot flew over a meal which had been set up on the court.
Neymar will be back in action for PSG against Marseille on Sunday in Ligue 1’s Le Classique.
