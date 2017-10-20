Heynckes demands more from improving Bayern

Jupp Heynckes believes Bayern Munich are entering a period of games which could define their season.

The Bundesliga champions head to struggling Hamburg on Saturday before matches against RB Leipzig in the league and cup, a Champions League trip to Glasgow to face Celtic and then a visit to current league leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Head coach Heynckes, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti on a deal until the end of the season, has enjoyed a strong start to his fourth spell in charge at Bayern, with emphatic home wins over Freiburg and Celtic.

Second-placed Bayern head into the weekend only two points behind Dortmund, but Heynckes has warned there is plenty more work to do.

“We have to show that we can play similar football away from home too,” he said on the club website. “We have to back up what we have demonstrated at home.

“I want to get that across to the team – never let up, never be satisfied. We have had a good start, but nothing more. In these coming games we have to show where we stand.”

Advertising

Hamburg are in the midst of a dire run of form, with just a solitary point from their last six games. A 3-2 defeat at Mainz last time out at least ended a run of five matches without scoring, but their awful run has left them fourth from bottom of the table.

Bayern have a remarkable recent home record against Hamburg, winning the last seven games by an aggregate score of 44-3, but Heynckes expects a battle in northern Germany.

“This team is much better than the results say,” he said. “We will go there with respect.”

???? Markus Gisdol before #HSVFCB: "We have huge trust in one another" ????⚪️⚫️



More from the press conference here ???? https://t.co/JzZHYJgY20 pic.twitter.com/4eQNtLUR0f — HSV English (@HSV_English) October 20, 2017

Advertising

Hamburg boss Markus Gisdol described Bayern’s form as “outstandingly good”, but insisted his side had to believe they could get something from the match.

He said: “You always have something to lose and so I strongly resist saying that we have no chance. You always have a chance – even against Bayern.”

Heynckes revealed he could make changes, depending on how his players are “mentally and physically” after the final training session before the game, adding: “Then I will decide whether I will make one, two or three changes.”