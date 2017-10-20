Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has told his team-mates he will sign for Manchester United, according to the Mirror. The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has admitted they could end up selling him in January. The paper says he is confident he will move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keen to secure the long-term future of Ander Herrera and are looking to trigger the option of a 12-month contract extension if negotiations over a new deal continue to drag on, the Telegraph reports. The midfielder would otherwise be a free agent next summer and free to talk to foreign clubs in January.

Taking some pictures with our fans ???????????? #seeutomorrow pic.twitter.com/1YumdwvZup — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) September 19, 2017

Liverpool will reportedly reject any offers for James Milner, despite him being monitored by several Premier League clubs. According to the Mirror, manager Jurgen Klopp believes the 31-year-old midfielder still has a significant role to play at Anfield and is not interested in cashing in on him.

Bale spent six years at Tottenham before joining Real Madrid (Stephen Pond/PA)

Manchester United and Arsenal are said to be tracking Germany international Marco Reus, but Borussia Dortmund are confident he will recommit his future to the club, the Sun reports. The 28-year-old sparked speculation on his future last month by revealing he is considering leaving the club when his deal expires.

Social round-up

Advertising

@TheSunFootball: Arsenal and Liverpool boosted in pursuit of Thomas Lemar

Monaco’s Thomas Lemar has been linked with a move to England (Adam Davy/Empics)

@TheSunFootball : Ex-Chelsea ace Ramires agrees incredible January transfer move

Players to watch