FA expects Mark Sampson’s successor to be named by the end of 2017

The Football Association plan to name Mark Sampson’s permanent successor as England Women manager by the end of the year.

The FA’s head of women’s football, Baroness Sue Campbell, revealed the timetable during the Lionesses’ friendly against France.

Sampson was sacked in September for what the FA deemed “inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour” in a previous role, leaving Mo Marley in interim charge.

She lead the side for the first time in Valenciennes and will also take charge of World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kazakhstan next month.

“We’ve had a very positive and good response (to the vacancy),” she told BBC Sport. “We will interview on December 4 and we hope to have a new permanent coach in place by the end of the year.

“We would like someone in place for La Manga training in January.”

Campbell said gender was not an issue in the appointment and that the squad, who have already aired their views to the recruitment firm used by the FA, have other priorities.

“It (gender) doesn’t matter to the players, the players’ ambition is to get the best person possible,” she added.

“What the players want is someone to take them from third in the world to first in the world, also someone who can sustain the culture the team has developed.

“I think this is a remarkable group of women and this has been an extraordinarily tough time for them.

“They’ve already spoken to the headhunter in terms of what their aspirations and we would certainly include them in the process.”