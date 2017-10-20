Ernesto Valverde hoping for quieter times at Barcelona after hectic start

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde joked his first 100 days in charge of the club have “not been boring” as he prepares the LaLiga leaders for Saturday’s match against rock-bottom Malaga.

Valverde has overseen 10 wins and a draw in his 11 matches in charge of the club, putting them four points clear at the top of LaLiga and on course for the knock-out stages of the Champions League.

But Valverde had to deal with the acrimonious departure of Neymar just days into his tenure – prompting fan anger towards the club board – as well as the ongoing political turmoil surrounding Catalonia’s push for independence.

???????? Andrés Iniesta vs Málaga

What a great goal by @andresiniesta8! Can he do it again tomorrow? #BarçaMálaga pic.twitter.com/sSWOiUROGo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2017

“These 100 days have not been boring,” Valverde said with a smile during his pre-match press conference on Friday. “Let’s hope the next 100 are quieter.”

Valverde may want the volume turning down but he will not want to see any change in the way his side are playing, with Barcelona already being tipped to do a treble this season.

“Our intention is to be strong in LaLiga and then to win everything,” he said, according to Marca.com. “But to win everything, the first thing is LaLiga, which is what we have in front of us.”

Saturday’s match appears to pose little danger on paper as Barcelona face rock-bottom Malaga, who have taken just one point from eight league games all season.

Advertising

???? Valverde: "Malaga arrive with the need for points and we know they always make things difficult for us. We'll have to be attentive." pic.twitter.com/fcYcBOaSCK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2017

However, Malaga have a decent record against Barcelona, having won their last meeting in April and drawn the one before in November.

“It’s something to keep in mind,” Valverde said. “Malaga have done a good job against Barca regardless of which coach they have. They come in need, last with one point. ”

Malaga coach Michel promised his team would travel to Barcelona with every intention of playing for the points on offer.

“We’re going there with our own intentions,” he said. “We’ve been working all week to find solutions and we know that, even so, it’s not easy. There are three points at stake and we’re going to fight for them as long as we can, and if it’s until the end, then all the better.”