David Luiz left out as Brazil prepare to face England

Chelsea’s David Luiz has been omitted from the Brazil squad to face England next month, though seven Premier League players have been called up.

Head coach Tite called up 25 players for a double-header of friendlies against Japan, in Lille on November 10, and the Three Lions at Wembley four days later.

LISTA COMPLETA! Estes são os 25 nomes convocados por Tite para os próximos amistosos da #SeleçãoBrasileira, em novembro! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/SvPZUoY9vt — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) October 20, 2017

But Luiz, who last played for his national side in a 4-0 friendly win over Australia in March, is not part of the get-together.

Manchester City quartet Ederson, Danilo, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus have all been selected, with Liverpool pair Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino also involved alongside Chelsea’s Willian.

Paris St Germain’s world record signing Neymar will be on duty in London, joining club-mates Thiago Silva and Marquinhos.