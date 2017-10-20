Menu

Dame Sarah Storey gives birth to second child

UK Sport | Published:

The 39-year-old announced the news on Instagram on Friday.

Fourteen-time Paralympic champion Dame Sarah Storey has given birth to her second child.

The 39-year-old, who competed at her first Paralympics in Barcelona in 1992 as a 14-year-old swimmer before later switching to cycling, announced the news on Instagram on Friday.

She posted: “Emerging momentarily from a blissful newborn haze to introduce Charlie John Storey born last Saturday. @barney.storey & I couldn’t be happier & his big sister is already proving she’s a pro at cuddles.”

Storey won three Paralympic golds for Great Britain at last year’s Games in Rio, three years after the birth of daughter Louisa.

