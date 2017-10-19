Sports minister urges FA to learn lessons after Mark Sampson affair

Sports minister Tracey Crouch has described the Football Association’s handling of the crisis surrounding ex-England women’s team manager Mark Sampson as a “sorry saga”.

Four senior FA officials were grilled by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Wednesday, with MPs later suggesting they should all be considering their positions.

Crouch did not go that far, but, in a statement, she said: “I hope the FA learns lessons from this whole sorry saga to ensure that all in the sport and the wider public have faith in their processes and procedures.

“We have been clear that we expect world leading standards of governance from all our national sports governing bodies. This is why, alongside Sport England and UK Sport, we have drawn up a new code for sports governance that all publicly funded sports bodies, including the FA, must adhere to.”

Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn has released this statement pic.twitter.com/J0ChNmLjkQ — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) October 18, 2017

DCMS committee chairman Damian Collins and panel member Jo Stevens both suggested resignations are required at Wembley but Crouch seems willing to give chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn time to fix this mess.

Glenn, however, is fighting several fires after a hapless display at Westminster, including an accusation he tried to “blackmail” whistle-blower Eni Aluko.

The 30-year-old England and Chelsea striker told the panel she has not received half of the £80,000 settlement she agreed with the FA earlier this year to avoid going to a tribunal following her allegations against Sampson.

Advertising

Aluko said she was told by Glenn she would get the rest of her money, which was to compensate her for loss of future earnings, if she “wrote a statement” clearing the FA of racism.

The DCMS panel had little time for that and asked him if Aluko will now receive the rest of her money. Glenn said “we will reflect on it” to looks of astonishment around the room. That exchange was indicative of a four-hour hearing that left Aluko “vindicated” and the FA quartet clinging to their jobs.

The session opened with the publication of barrister Katharine Newton’s reopened investigation into Aluko’s claims of bullying and discrimination against Sampson.

Advertising

Unlike two flawed investigations that preceded this, including one of her own, Newton has now found Sampson did make racist remarks to Aluko in 2014 and team-mate Drew Spence in 2015.

Pleased with the findings of Katharine Newton's 2nd investigation. If proper processes & transparency are applied, the truth is the result. — Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) October 18, 2017

Explaining the background to her complaint, Aluko revealed another alarming story about England goalkeeping coach Lee Kendall repeatedly speaking to her in a Caribbean accent. While another example of her treatment – the portrayal of a difficult and selfish player by a black actress in a team role-play exercise – was contained in her written submission.

If those claims were bad, Glenn and Clarke, in particular, made matters worse when they started speaking. Both men failed to give the full apologies the MPs wanted, with Glenn sticking to a mantra that “the spirit” of their actions had been correct and they had got there in the end.

At one point, Clarke tried to deflect the criticism he was receiving by attacking the Professional Footballers’ Association, which has backed Aluko throughout, and its chief executive Gordon Taylor, by suggesting it has let down survivors of football’s abuse scandal.

Taylor later described this as nonsense and said it was a “classic diversionary tactic”, with several abuse survivors tweeting their support for the union. Clarke also managed to annoy the MPs when he tried to suggest claims the FA is institutionally racist are “fluff”. He had to retract that but the damage was done.