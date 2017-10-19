Menu

Paul Pogba steps up his recovery

UK Sport | Published:

The Frenchman is seen running hard in an outside sprint session.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba looks to be closing in on a return from injury after posting a video of himself doing sprint drills.

The £89million Frenchman has been sidelined since September 12 when he picked up a hamstring injury in United’s Champions League win over Basel.

However, the 24-year looks to be edging closer to a return for Jose Mourinho’s side after he shared a clip of him training on Instagram.

Pogba is seen running hard in an outside sprint session, raising his knees after running with straight legs.

(Paul Pogba/Instagram)
He captioned the video “It’s getting hot in here.”

A return to action for the France international would be no doubt welcomed by Mourinho, who has been using Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera in central midfield.

