Paul Pogba steps up his recovery
The Frenchman is seen running hard in an outside sprint session.
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba looks to be closing in on a return from injury after posting a video of himself doing sprint drills.
The £89million Frenchman has been sidelined since September 12 when he picked up a hamstring injury in United’s Champions League win over Basel.
However, the 24-year looks to be edging closer to a return for Jose Mourinho’s side after he shared a clip of him training on Instagram.
Pogba is seen running hard in an outside sprint session, raising his knees after running with straight legs.
He captioned the video “It’s getting hot in here.”
A return to action for the France international would be no doubt welcomed by Mourinho, who has been using Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera in central midfield.
