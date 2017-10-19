Olympic bronze medallist Kristian Thomas retires from gymnastics

Olympic bronze medallist Kristian Thomas has announced his retirement from gymnastics.

The 28-year-old was part of the British men’s team that reached the podium in 2012 and narrowly missed out in Rio four years later.

In addition, Thomas won two World Championship medals, including an individual bronze in the men’s vault final in Antwerp in 2013.

Thomas said: “I think now is the right time, having achieved everything I’ve ever dreamed of in the sport and been lucky enough to compete at the highest level.

“Now is the time to try something new. I started gymnastics 23 years ago and I’ve always found it exciting, challenging and unique which is what has kept me in the sport so long.”