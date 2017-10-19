Liverpool quartet hit the high notes

FAO Simon Cowell… We may have found you a new boy band.

Liverpool quartet Daniel Sturridge, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Clyne have all demonstrated their singing potential during an episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’.

With new signing Oxlade-Chamberlain at the wheel during their drive from the Reds’ Melwood training ground to Anfield, the four English players engage in banter and then break out into song during the nine-minute clip.

They sing Mario’s track ‘Let Me Love You’, when front passenger Sturridge takes centre stage before Gomez bails the group out when they lose track of the words, and then finish with Liverpool’s anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.