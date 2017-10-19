Menu

Lewis Hamilton wants to be an astronaut

UK Sport | Published:

The 32-year-old said he would happily quit F1 to travel into space.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton visited NASA on Wednesday and revealed he would happily give up his Formula 1 career to be an astronaut.

The 32-year-old, who leads the F1 Drivers’ standings from nearest rival Sebastian Vettel by 59 points ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, shared his visit on Instagram.

(Lewis Hamilton/Instagram)
(Lewis Hamilton/Instagram)

He was most impressed by the astronauts’ training pool and also stopped to try on one of their helmets.

(Lewis Hamilton/Instagram)
(Lewis Hamilton/Instagram)

“I would happily give up my job to come work here,” Hamilton said.

“I want to work in this pool every day and then go to space. OK?”

(Lewis Hamilton/Instagram)
(Lewis Hamilton/Instagram)

Hamilton is closing in on his fourth F1 title this season and then maybe a career change will be on the cards?

