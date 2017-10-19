Advertising
Lewis Hamilton wants to be an astronaut
The 32-year-old said he would happily quit F1 to travel into space.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton visited NASA on Wednesday and revealed he would happily give up his Formula 1 career to be an astronaut.
The 32-year-old, who leads the F1 Drivers’ standings from nearest rival Sebastian Vettel by 59 points ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, shared his visit on Instagram.
He was most impressed by the astronauts’ training pool and also stopped to try on one of their helmets.
“I would happily give up my job to come work here,” Hamilton said.
“I want to work in this pool every day and then go to space. OK?”
Hamilton is closing in on his fourth F1 title this season and then maybe a career change will be on the cards?
