I’m going to be alright – Gordon Hayward delivers message from hospital bed

Published:

The 2017 All-Star suffered a fractured ankle on his Boston Celtics debut.

Gordon Hayward sent fans a special message from his hospital bed ahead of their first home game against the Milwaukee Bucks but could not inspire the Boston Celtics to victory.

The star recruit, who suffered a horrific ankle injury just minutes into his debut in Tuesday night’s season opener, sent good luck wishes to his team-mates as he told fans he was “going to be alright”.

But the Celtics could not pull off a win against the Bucks, losing to the visitors 108-100.

The 2017 All-Star suffered the injury when he landed awkwardly after colliding with Cleveland Cavaliers pair LeBron James and Jae Crowder while attempting to finish off an alley-oop pass from fellow debutant Kyrie Irving.

Players looked visibly shaken as Hayward lay on the court in agony with a clearly twisted left ankle.

The Celtics later confirmed on Twitter that the 27-year-old had sustained a fractured ankle, with the small forward set to miss the majority, if not all, of the season.

