Menu

Advertising

Football rumours from the media

UK Sport | Published:

Crystal Palace are heading to Turkey in their search for goals.

What the papers say

Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to step up their interest in Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, according to the Mirror. The 26-year-old has been linked to Newcastle and Tottenham, but the paper says Roy Hodgson wants to take the transfer chase to the next level after another impressive display this week.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen were being watched by Barcelona during Spurs’ match against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, say reports in Spain. Mundo Deportivo claims Barca’s sporting director Robert Fernandez is keeping a close eye on the duo.

Everton are said to be eyeing up Wolves star Ruben Vinagre. The Daily Mail reports that the club want to find competition for Leighton Baines and have shown an interest in the 18-year-old, who is currently on loan from Monaco. Arsenal and Manchester City have also had their eye on Vinagre.

The Sun reports that both Stoke and Newcastle have sent scouts to France to watch 19-year-old striker Nordine Ibouroi. Several European clubs are said to be keen to snap up the teenager from fourth-tier side FC Martigues.

Social round-up

Advertising

@MirrorFootball: Rafa Benitez rejects Everton’s offer to replace Ronald Koeman?

@TheSunFootball: Ex-Prem ace Kevin Davies lands first managerial job

Players to watch

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News