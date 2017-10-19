Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to step up their interest in Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, according to the Mirror. The 26-year-old has been linked to Newcastle and Tottenham, but the paper says Roy Hodgson wants to take the transfer chase to the next level after another impressive display this week.

Proud of our performance tonight. Big displays all over the pitch. A good point and looking forward to playing them at Wembley. ???? #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/DtsRbNifeb — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 17, 2017

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen were being watched by Barcelona during Spurs’ match against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, say reports in Spain. Mundo Deportivo claims Barca’s sporting director Robert Fernandez is keeping a close eye on the duo.

Everton are said to be eyeing up Wolves star Ruben Vinagre. The Daily Mail reports that the club want to find competition for Leighton Baines and have shown an interest in the 18-year-old, who is currently on loan from Monaco. Arsenal and Manchester City have also had their eye on Vinagre.

Big victory! No words to describe how amazing it was scoring my first goal! This is the right path!

We are Wolves ????????⚫️

A&O pic.twitter.com/iLs5OfpoB3 — Ruben Vinagre (@Rubenvinagrejr) September 30, 2017

The Sun reports that both Stoke and Newcastle have sent scouts to France to watch 19-year-old striker Nordine Ibouroi. Several European clubs are said to be keen to snap up the teenager from fourth-tier side FC Martigues.

Social round-up

Advertising

@MirrorFootball: Rafa Benitez rejects Everton’s offer to replace Ronald Koeman?

@TheSunFootball: Ex-Prem ace Kevin Davies lands first managerial job

Players to watch