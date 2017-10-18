Menu

Three and easy for Bayern as Celtic ruthlessly brushed aside in Munich

UK Sport | Published:

The Bundesliga champions were too strong for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Celtic discovered Bayern Munich are still very much a European force as the Hoops suffered a 3-0 drubbing in their Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena.

The German giants had replaced Carlo Ancelotti with Jupp Heynckes following their 3-0 Group B defeat by Paris St Germain last month but any thoughts of demise were swept away as skipper Thomas Muller opened the scoring in the 17th minute before right-back Joshua Kimmich nodded in a second before half-time.

Mats Hummels headed in a third six minutes after the break and the Bundesliga champions were unfortunate their dominance was not properly reflected in the scoreline.

Mats Hummels heads home
Mats Hummels heads home (Steven Paston/Empics)

Celtic v Hibernian, Betfred Cup, Saturday, October 21.

Hamburg v Bayern, Bundesliga, Saturday, October 21.

