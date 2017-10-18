Three and easy for Bayern as Celtic ruthlessly brushed aside in Munich

Celtic discovered Bayern Munich are still very much a European force as the Hoops suffered a 3-0 drubbing in their Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena.

The German giants had replaced Carlo Ancelotti with Jupp Heynckes following their 3-0 Group B defeat by Paris St Germain last month but any thoughts of demise were swept away as skipper Thomas Muller opened the scoring in the 17th minute before right-back Joshua Kimmich nodded in a second before half-time.

Mats Hummels headed in a third six minutes after the break and the Bundesliga champions were unfortunate their dominance was not properly reflected in the scoreline.

Tweet of the match

More than a few Scottish Premiership players not feeling any sympathy for Celtic at all tonight! — Stephen Craigan (@stephencraigan) October 18, 2017

Star man – Kingsley Coman

Kingsley #Coman is the man to make way. Great shift tonight, Kingsley! ???? (78') #FCBCEL 3-0 pic.twitter.com/xmoWNgej1i — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 18, 2017

Moment of the match

90+2' – A stunning save from Gordon denies Lewandowski a goal in added time. [3-0]#FCBCEL #UCL — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) October 18, 2017

View from the bench

Ratings

Mats Hummels heads home (Steven Paston/Empics)

Who's up next

Celtic v Hibernian, Betfred Cup, Saturday, October 21.

Hamburg v Bayern, Bundesliga, Saturday, October 21.