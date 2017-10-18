Advertising
Roger Federer shows off new robotic housekeeper
Federer won the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.
Roger Federer produced some machine-like performances to win Wimbledon without dropping a set this year, and the Swiss star has now acquired a robotic housekeeper.
The 19-time Grand Slam champion shared a picture on Facebook of him posing alongside the robot captioned “Friends, already.”
Federer won the Shanghai Masters on Sunday and is expected to return to action in his home town of Basel next week.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.