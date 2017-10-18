Menu

Petr Cech shows off his cat-like reflexes

UK Sport

The Arsenal goalkeeper displayed his sharp reactions.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech showcased just how sharp his reactions are after he posted an Instagram video of him saving ping-pong balls.

The 35-year-old, who was part of the side beaten 2-1 by Watford last Saturday, is shown reacting to the rapid-fire balls in the gym.

The Gunners next play Serbian side Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League Thursday.

They currently top Group H after wins over BATE Borisov and Cologne.

