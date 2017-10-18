Advertising
Petr Cech shows off his cat-like reflexes
The Arsenal goalkeeper displayed his sharp reactions.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech showcased just how sharp his reactions are after he posted an Instagram video of him saving ping-pong balls.
The 35-year-old, who was part of the side beaten 2-1 by Watford last Saturday, is shown reacting to the rapid-fire balls in the gym.
The Gunners next play Serbian side Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League Thursday.
They currently top Group H after wins over BATE Borisov and Cologne.
