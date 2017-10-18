Marcus Rashford stuns Benfica record-breaker as Manchester United win in Lisbon

Manchester United continued their charge towards the Champions League knock-out phase as Benfica’s Mile Svilar, the competition’s youngest-ever goalkeeper, was embarrassed by a Marcus Rashford free-kick.

Jose Mourinho arrived at his former club looking to make it three victories from as many Group A matches, with a chance to bring back the feelgood factor lacking from Saturday’s scoreless draw at Liverpool.

FT: Benfica 0 #MUFC 1. @MarcusRashford's sixth goal of the season gives us the three points and maintains our 100% #UCL record! pic.twitter.com/CjCMn67jLT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 18, 2017

Although unable to produce a swashbuckling display, United triumphed in Lisbon as star man Rashford caught out fellow teenager Svilar with a free-kick that secured a 1-0 win.