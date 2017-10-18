Johanna Konta splits with coach Wim Fissette and announces end to her season

Johanna Konta has split from coach Wim Fissette after less than a year together.

The British number one linked up with Belgian Fissette, who had previously worked with the likes of Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka, ahead of the 2017 season.

Konta said in a statement: “After careful thought and discussion, Wim Fissette and I have mutually decided to end our working relationship.

Johanna Konta announces she will shut down her season (no Singapore or Zhuhai) and has split with Wim Fissette (mutual agreement). pic.twitter.com/tvVetlZtjp — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) October 18, 2017

“Things ended very amicably and I wish Wim all the best. We’ve achieved a lot together and I want to thank him for all his patience, hard work and expertise.

“I will be working with my team over the coming weeks to find the right way forward for me and my tennis. The goal is to get a new coach or coaches in place as soon as possible but the focus will be on making the right decision rather than a quick decision.

“I feel very excited and optimistic about the future and very committed to improving and becoming the best tennis player that I can be.”

Thank you to you for being a great coach and most importantly a great person to work with this season. Wishing you all the best as well! https://t.co/Vm0nmZjT1n — Johanna Konta (@JoKonta91) October 18, 2017

Konta will continue to work with hitting partner Andrew Fitzpatrick, strength and conditioning specialist Gill Myburgh, physio Milly Mirkovic and mental coach Elena Sosa.

It was a surprise when Konta split from previous coach Esteban Carril after her spectacular 2016 season, which saw her reach the Australian Open semi-finals and break into the world’s top 10.

Initially she continued her upward trend under Fissette, winning the biggest title of her career at the Miami Open in April and then reaching the semi-finals of Wimbledon to climb to fourth in the world rankings.

Also the end of the season for Konta. Won't go to Singapore or Zhuhai to rest foot. A lot to be positive about in 2017 but a sour end — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) October 18, 2017

However, her season has gone rapidly downhill since, with the 26-year-old winning just two matches since her loss to Venus Williams in the last four at SW19 and losing her last five.

That miserable sequence, coupled with a remarkable run of form for France’s Caroline Garcia, saw Konta just miss out on the WTA Finals in Singapore for the second year in a row.

Konta has also been plagued by a foot injury, which saw her pull out of last week’s Hong Kong Open and the Kremlin Cup in Moscow this week, and she has decided not to play again this season.

Sharing the news that Johanna and I decided to part ways. I wanna thank her for this great season and wish her all the best in the future! https://t.co/6JMrDC5nnV — Wim fissette (@wimfissette) October 18, 2017

She could have gone to Singapore as an alternate, while she will also miss the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, a round-robin tournament for players immediately below the top eight.

“My foot is improving but it is still advisable to rest it further so unfortunately I will not be travelling to Singapore or to the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai,” said Konta.

“Both are amazing events and I will really miss being part of them but I want to make sure that I am fully fit to start preparations for what I hope will be an exciting 2018 season.”