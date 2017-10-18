Ex-Bolton and Southampton striker Kevin Davies appointed Southport manager

Former Bolton and Southampton striker Kevin Davies has been appointed manager of National League North side Southport.

The 40-year-old, whose 22-year playing career saw him make 820 appearances and score 150 goals, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Merseyside club, who sacked Alan Lewer in September.

Davies, who also played for Blackburn, Chesterfield and Preston and won one cap for England, will be assisted at Southport by former Luton, Bradford and Oxford defender John Dreyer.

We are thrilled to announce Kevin Davies and John Dreyer have joined the club as first team manager and assistant manager #WelcomeKevin pic.twitter.com/SvOdhihPo1 — Southport FC (@southport_fc) October 18, 2017

Davies said in a statement on the club website: “I am delighted to be appointed as the new Southport FC manager. This is a great opportunity and the timing is right for me to step into management.

“There is lots of hard work ahead and it is a challenge that I am relishing. This is a very exciting time to be involved with Southport FC with new investment to develop the stadium and infrastructure.

Football is about creating memories and I, along with my assistant John Dreyer, players and staff, will be working tirelessly to take the club forward in a positive direction.”

Southport, who were members of the Football League from 1921 to 1978, currently lie 16th in the sixth tier of English football, although only four points off the play-off places.