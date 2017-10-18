Menu

Advertising

Eden Hazard rescues Chelsea after Roma roar back at Stamford Bridge

UK Sport | Published:

Chelsea had surrendered a 2-0 lead.

Eden Hazard scored twice as Chelsea battled to a 3-3 draw with Roma to stay top of Champions League Group C.

Hazard’s first goal of the season followed David Luiz’s opener but Aleksandar Kolarov halved the deficit before fellow former Manchester City player Edin Dzeko scored twice.

But Hazard headed in to prevent Antonio Conte’s side slipping to a third straight loss for the first time under the Italian’s stewardship.

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News