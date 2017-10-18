Eden Hazard rescues Chelsea after Roma roar back at Stamford Bridge

Eden Hazard scored twice as Chelsea battled to a 3-3 draw with Roma to stay top of Champions League Group C.

Hazard’s first goal of the season followed David Luiz’s opener but Aleksandar Kolarov halved the deficit before fellow former Manchester City player Edin Dzeko scored twice.

But Hazard headed in to prevent Antonio Conte’s side slipping to a third straight loss for the first time under the Italian’s stewardship.