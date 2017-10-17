Warren Gatland: I wouldn’t subject myself to Lions tour to South Africa

Warren Gatland has ruled himself out of contention to coach the British and Irish Lions in 2021.

And Gatland also revealed that he “hated the press and negativity” in New Zealand surrounding the Lions’ 10-match tour, which was highlighted by a drawn Test series against the world champion All Blacks earlier this year.

At one stage of the punishing six-week trip, the New Zealand Herald newspaper published a cartoon depicting Gatland as a clown, complete with red nose.

A New Zealand Herald cartoon of Warren Gatland (Nick Purewal/PA)

After serving as Lions head coach in Australia four years ago, winning the Test series 2-1, then holding New Zealand across three memorable games, New Zealander Gatland would be viewed in most quarters as a clear favourite to lead the 2021 South Africa tour.

But speaking to reporters on Monday, Wales boss Gatland said: “I’m done. I hated the tour. I did. I just hated the press and the negativity in New Zealand.

“When I look back on it now, there were a lot of things that were satisfying and what an achievement it was, but it was tough work. It was hard.”

Asked about potentially throwing his hat into the ring for South Africa, Gatland added: “I wouldn’t subject myself to that.

“What I’ve learned from my Lions’ experiences is how difficult it is to put some continuity together in terms of people and staff, and the lack of preparation time. Let someone else do it. Let someone else reinvent the wheel.”

Gatland’s Lions recovered from losing the opening Test to topple the All Blacks a week later in Wellington, before the Eden Park decider ended 15-15. It was the Lions’ second-most successful New Zealand mission in history.

A fitting finale to an amazing Test series @AllBlacks.



A huge thanks to all fans at home & abroad for your incredible support #LionsNZ2017 pic.twitter.com/kjKrTluu9y — British&Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 8, 2017

“I think when you reflect back on it, it was some achievement. When you think of the quality of the opposition,” he added.

“Previous tours, you could go on a Lions tour and have a midweek game where you know you can back off a little bit and make some changes and the guys can still comfortably win the game. And that allows you to recover a little bit.

“But the quality on this tour was relentless. You had to make sure you did the best you could and preparing for the quality of opposition.

Players from both sides pose with the trophy (David Davies/PA)

“There was something magical about the Lions – the games, how close they were, the intensity, the atmosphere of the crowds. That was special.

“For the people involved and the future of the Lions, people should be doing as much as possible to protect that. That has to be, in my opinion, rugby people who see the value of the Lions and understand the Lions and what it means to a lot of people.

“I just hope there are power-brokers who consider the importance of the Lions for the future and not their own self-interest, as that would be a shame.”