Wales wing George North ruled out of autumn internationals with knee injury

George North is set to miss Wales’ entire autumn series after sustaining a knee injury in Northampton’s Champions Cup defeat by Saracens on Sunday.

North has been ruled out for a minimum of six weeks, preventing him from featuring in the fixtures against Australia, Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa that begin at the Principality Stadium on November 11.

INJURY UPDATE:



George North suffered a sprain to his posterior cruciate ligament against Saracens, which will require 6-8 weeks rehab pic.twitter.com/2cBXBtz7Au — Northampton Saints (@SaintsRugby) October 17, 2017

“George North suffered a sprain to his posterior cruciate ligament against Saracens which will require 6-8 weeks rehabilitation,” a statement issued by Northampton said.

North was initially hurt during a tackle by Brad Barritt and after receiving treatment from Saints’ medical team he attempted to run the injury off.

However, the giant wing collapsed shortly after as he looked to hit his stride in order to join a backs move in the club’s record defeat at Franklin’s Gardens.

FULL TIME: @Saracens put eight tries on the board at Franklin's Gardens and make a big statement away from home #ChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/p1KwZeHN1x — Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) October 15, 2017

It was a cruel blow to a player whose running threat had helped Northampton make a strong start to the season until they spectacularly hit the buffers against the European champions.

The 25-year-old, who has 69 Wales caps, has seen his recent career blighted by a succession of concussions but after a disappointing British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, he had returned to form.