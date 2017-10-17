Advertising
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus on target as Manchester City sink Napoli
City struck twice in the opening 13 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.
Early goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus saw Manchester City maintain their winning start in the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over Napoli.
City struck twice in the opening 13 minutes at the Etihad Stadium to set themselves up for a result that lifted them six points clear of the Serie A leaders, and their supposed chief rivals, in Group F.
Napoli hit back strongly with Dries Mertens having a penalty saved before Amadou Diawara did score from the spot, but City survived a nervy finish.
