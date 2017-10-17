Menu

Advertising

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus on target as Manchester City sink Napoli

UK Sport | Published:

City struck twice in the opening 13 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

Early goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus saw Manchester City maintain their winning start in the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over Napoli.

City struck twice in the opening 13 minutes at the Etihad Stadium to set themselves up for a result that lifted them six points clear of the Serie A leaders, and their supposed chief rivals, in Group F.

Napoli hit back strongly with Dries Mertens having a penalty saved before Amadou Diawara did score from the spot, but City survived a nervy finish.

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News