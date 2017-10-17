Rafael Nadal withdraws from Swiss Indoors on doctor’s advice

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of next week’s Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel to rest his right knee.

The world number one, who has a long history of knee problems, wore tape during his final defeat by Roger Federer in the Shanghai Masters last weekend. Nadal has enjoyed great success on hard courts this summer but has made no secret of how gruelling he finds the surface on his body.

After winning the US Open last month and then winning the China Open title in Beijing immediately before his run to the final in Shanghai, Nadal has decided to take a week off.

Nadal’s withdrawal from the tournament in Federer’s home town potentially opens the door to the Swiss for the year-end world number one spot.

Federer currently sits nearly 2,000 points behind Nadal but there are 3,000 up for grabs from Basel, the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

Nadal’s next event is now scheduled to be the final Masters tournament of the season in Paris, starting on October 30.