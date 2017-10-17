LeBron James declares himself ‘unbreakable’ on the eve of the NBA season

LeBron James is about to start his 15th season in the NBA and shows no sign of slowing down.

The four-time MVP and his Cleveland Cavaliers will begin their bid to wrestle the Larry O’Brien trophy back from the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night when they host the Boston Celtics.

James unveiled his latest shoe on the eve of the season and, as part of the promotion, shared a poem called ‘Unbreakable’ and a video, voiced by British TV star Idris Elba.

James is actually a fitness doubt for a Celtics match-up that has added interest given the two sides were involved in the biggest trade of the summer.

Cavs guard Kyrie Irving – so vital to their 2016 NBA win – asked to leave and eventually ended up in Boston, with Isaiah Thomas (currently injured), Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic going to Ohio.

James and the Cavs were also able to sign his long-term friend Dwyane Wade from the Chicago Bulls, with the two referring to themselves as “peanut butter and jelly”. The Warriors, though, remain title favourites.