Faustino Asprilla celebrates Newcastle being put up for sale

Faustino Asprilla was no stranger to a dance move or two when celebrating goals and it seems he has not lost his touch.

Reacting to the announcement that Mike Ashley has put his old club Newcastle up for sale, Asprilla wrote on Twitter: “The best news for @NUFC ever. It would be hard to find a worse owner than Mike Ashley for a team.”

The Colombian went on to share a 35-second dance, which had Toon Army fans – or those who oppose Ashley’s ownership – in raptures.

The best news for @NUFC ever, it would be hard to find a worse owner than Mike Ashley for a team. pic.twitter.com/KMhvnptWOv — Faustino Asprilla (@TinoasprillaH) October 16, 2017

Ashley indicated several months ago that he would be open to doing a deal if ultra-rich investors emerged to take the Magpies to the next financial level, and speculation stepped up earlier this month when leading financier Amanda Staveley attended Newcastle’s home game against Liverpool.

Now the 53-year-old has removed any ambiguity from the situation, effectively planting the ‘for sale’ signs on the St James’ Park turf.

Asprilla spent two years with Newcastle, making over 60 appearances as they pushed Manchester United for the Premier League title.