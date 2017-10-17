Contenders for the Leicester manager’s job

Leicester are on the hunt for a new boss having sacked Craig Shakespeare on Tuesday.

Shakespeare was only appointed on a permanent basis in June but the Foxes have won just once in the Premier League this season, with Monday’s 1-1 draw against West Brom proving the final straw for the club’s hierarchy.

Here, we assess who the Foxes could appoint next.

Sam Allardyce

Allardyce left Crystal Palace at the end of last season (Adam Davy/PA)

The ex-England manager is the early bookies’ favourite for the role. Allardyce left Crystal Palace at the end of last season, saying he had “no ambitions to take another job” and at the weekend, amid suggestions he could be suited to the Scotland job, he told BBC 5 Live he was “enjoying not being involved at the front end of football”. The 62-year-old has extensive experience in the top flight with six clubs and would fit the bill for the Foxes, the question is whether Allardyce can be tempted back into management.

Chris Coleman

While the timing might not suit Allardyce, it may be perfect for Wales boss Coleman. After nearly six years in charge of his national team, during which time he took them to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, Coleman is currently mulling over whether to pen a new contract with Wales having missed out on qualification for next summer’s World Cup. His stock remains high from what he achieved with the Welsh in France two summers ago and Coleman may feel now is the chance to have another crack at the Premier League.

Roberto Mancini

I'm sorry for our first League defeat of the season. Today we were not fast enough, we did not move well enough on the pitch #ZenitArsenal pic.twitter.com/UrmYgcEQUS — Roberto Mancini (@robymancio) October 15, 2017

The Italian, who won the Premier League title with Manchester City, was one of those linked with the post when fellow countryman Claudio Ranieri was axed in February. Mancini was out of work then but has since taken the job at Russian club Zenit St Petersburg, who are currently top of their domestic table. Though Mancini has Leicester links in that he previously played for them, he may be unwilling to leave Zenit having only recently been appointed.

Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri lifts the Premier League trophy (Nigel French/Empics)

Upon hearing news of Shakespeare’s exit, former Foxes striker Gary Lineker tweeted: “Bring back Claudio”. The man who led Leicester to that improbable title success in 2015-16 remains popular among fans but has enough water passed under the bridge for all parties since Ranieri’s shock exit earlier this year? It is worth noting the Srivaddhanaprabha family, who own Leicester, also hired Nigel Pearson at Belgian club OH Leuven, despite axing him from his job in the midlands.

Sean Dyche

REACTION | Sean Dyche reflects on a well deserved point against West Ham United. Watch: https://t.co/s5vyCw5fLf pic.twitter.com/GueSe88DY5 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 14, 2017

Burnley’s boss celebrates his fifth anniversary at Turf Moor this month and continues to enhance his reputation as one of the finest English managers around. The Clarets have won promotion, twice, under his watch, and look on course to survive in the top flight for a second straight year after a strong start. That cannot have gone unnoticed further up the pyramid and though Leicester are beneath Burnley currently, their greater potential may tempt Dyche.