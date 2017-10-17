Conor McGregor reveals fairground-themed christening for his son

Conor McGregor and partner Dee Devlin celebrated the christening of their son with their own personal fairground.

The Irish mixed martial artist, who was defeated by Floyd Mayweather Jr in a multi-million dollar boxing showdown in August, shared photos celebrating the baptism of Conor Jr, who was born in May.

McGregor named the fairground ‘Mac Land’ and it included a big wheel, carousels and a petting zoo.

The 29-year-old has not stepped foot in the UFC Octagon since stopping Eddie Alvarez to capture the 155lb crown in November last year.

However, McGregor is expected to make a comeback to defend his lightweight title, his manager Audie Attar said last week.