Conor McGregor creates Mac Land for son’s christening
McGregor turned Luttrellstown Castle into funfair and farm for his five-month-old son.
Conor McGregor continues to live life to the full as he turned one of Ireland’s most iconic castles into a funfair and farm on Sunday.
Family and friends gathered for the christening of McGregor’s five-month-old son Conor Jr. at Luttrellstown Castle, the same venue where David Beckham and wife Victoria married in 1999, and the two-weight UFC champion was proud to show off his grand plans on Instagram.
McGregor posted a series picture of himself with his son and wife Dee Devlin outside the brightly decorated castle with a caption saying: ‘Mac Land’.
Father and son looked intrigued as pigs and rabbits among other animals roamed around the grounds of the 560-acre complex while guests also enjoyed the ferris wheel, tea cups and carousel that were on offer.
The 29-year-old has hinted at a return to the octagon, following his debut defeat in the mega-money boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather in August, and could extend his impressive MMA record which currently stands at 21-3.
