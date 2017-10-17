Bayern Munich v Celtic talking points

Celtic face another daunting challenge when they taken on German giants Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the big talking points ahead of the mouth-watering Champions League clash.

Which Celtic team will turn up this time?

Celtic continue to sweep aside all challengers at home (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Against Paris St Germain in their Group B opener, the Scottish champions were left looking like rabbits caught in the headlights as the big-spending French giants ran riot with a merciless 5-0 drubbing. But last time out against Anderlecht, Celtic were much more like the classy outfit fans are used to seeing in domestic action under Brendan Rodgers. However, the Northern Irishman confessed after that 3-0 Brussels win that his side still looked “embarrassed” at times while dominating possession against continental opposition. Celtic, though, know they cannot afford to be shy when taking on Bayern.

Injury woes clear just in time for Hoops

Stuart Armstrong and Scott Brown are fit (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Rodgers was left sweating last month when skipper Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong and Jozo Simunovic all suffered knocks which put their participation in this week’s showdown at the Allianz Arena in doubt. You only have to look at Scotland’s lifeless second-half display against Slovenia last week to see how important midfielders Brown and Armstrong have become to club and country, while defender Simunovic has developed into a dependable operator since moving to Glasgow two years ago. But the good news for the Celtic boss is that all three have now declared themselves fit to face Bayern in Bavaria. None of the trio were risked against Dundee at the weekend but should slot straight back in on Wednesday.

Will it be away-day blues once more for the green half of Glasgow?

Can Jupp Heynckes restore Bayern’s swagger?