Warner dredges up ‘hatred’ for England in preparation for Ashes ‘war’

Australia’s vice-captain David Warner has told England to prepare for “war” as the Ashes fast approaches – and said he would be motivated by a “hatred” for the opposition.

Speaking ahead of the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, which starts on November 23, the Australian opener threw down the gauntlet to the tourists. He also said he did not regret comments made during the first Ashes Test in 2013, when he accused England of having “scared eyes”.

“As soon as you step on that line it’s war,” Warner said on Australian radio station ABC Grandstand. “I try and look in the opposition’s eyes and try and work out ‘how can I dislike this player, how can I get on top of him?’

“You have to delve and dig deep into yourself to actually get some hatred about them to actually get up when you’re out there. History is a big part in this and that is what carries us on to the ground.”

The Australian famously sparked fury from England four years ago when he openly criticised the team and described Jonathan Trott’s performance as “poor” and “weak”. At the time, England’s then team director Andy Flower said “disrespecting” individual players was “unacceptable”.

But Warner says he has “no regrets” and that he believed it may have played a “little bit of a role in the back of their minds”.

Australia went on to win the series 5-0. England are due to fly out to Australia on October 28 for the five-match Test series.