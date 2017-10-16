Hyde United get home tie against MK Dons in FA Cup first round

Hyde United, from the eighth tier of English football, have been handed a home draw against League One MK Dons in the FA Cup first round.

Hyde, who sit seventh in the Evo-Stik North table, beat Scarborough on Sunday to earn a place in the draw and earn the chance to welcome one of the round’s bigger names to Ewen Fields.

Club chairman Steve Hartley told BBC Two: “We couldn’t ask for more than a home game and against a big club, it’s absolutely perfect for us.

Hyde will be at home to @MKDonsFC in the @EmiratesFACup #comeonhyde — Hyde United FC (@hydeunited) October 16, 2017

“These guys deserve it, it’s the best team this club has had in a long, long time.”

Ossett Town, who lie 15th in the same league as Hyde, face a replay with Solihull Moors, with a home tie against Wycombe awaiting the victors.

Heybridge Swifts, the third and final team from the eighth tier, were the last team to be drawn and were given an away game at League Two high-flyers Exeter.

???? | City will face @HeybridgeSwifts in the @EmiratesFACup first round at St James Park #ECFC pic.twitter.com/TMHQ2FtvFJ — Exeter City FC (@OfficialECFC) October 16, 2017

Advertising

Swifts, who ply their trade in Isthmian League Division One, defeated Haringey Borough 4-2 in the previous round.

National League outfit Sutton, who last season made a thrilling run to the final 16 before being deposed by Arsenal, head to Cambridge.

Lincoln went one better than that, becoming the first non-league side to reach the quarter-finals in more than 100 years before they too fell foul of the Gunners, who lifted the cup at Wembley.

CONFIRMED: We have been drawn away to @SLAquaFC in the First Round of the #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/9FJQYKiTli — Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) October 16, 2017

Advertising

The Imps went on to win promotion to League Two and will kick off their competition at AFC Wimbledon this year.

Shaw Lane, in their first ever first-round appearance, welcome Steve Evans’ Mansfield and Truro, Cornwall’s first representative at this stage since 1969, head for Charlton.

Wigan, the 2013 cup winners and highest-ranked side in the hat as League One leaders, host Harry Kewell’s Crawley, with six-time winners Blackburn facing Barnet to Ewood Park.

The ties will take place between November 3-6.