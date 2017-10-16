Ex-England wicketkeeper Paul Nixon appointed head coach of Leicestershire

Former England wicketkeeper Paul Nixon has returned to Leicestershire as head coach, the county have announced.

The 46-year-old, who won five trophies during his playing days with the Foxes, has succeeded Pierre de Bruyn in the role at Grace Road. Nixon has become a successful coach since retiring from playing, leading Jamaica Tallawahs to the Caribbean Premier League title twice in three years.

Nixon, who made 20 international appearances for England, said: “I am immensely proud and honoured to be returning to Leicestershire County Cricket Club as head coach.

“The club has always been close to my heart and I have lived in the city of Leicester for 30 years, so I know how much it means to everyone here. There are a lot of good people at the club. We have a lot of loyal members, supporters and sponsors, and I want to bring the good times back to Leicestershire County Cricket Club.”

Nixon made his Leicestershire debut in 1989 and won the County Championship twice and three T20 titles before retiring in 2011.

He takes over a side which, despite reaching the NatWest T20 Blast quarter-finals, failed to advance through the group stages of the Royal London One-Day Cup and finished bottom of Specsavers County Championship Division Two without a win.

“I enjoyed lots of success as a player with the Foxes,” Nixon added. “We won the County Championship twice and got to five T20 Finals Days in nine years, winning on the three occasions we got to the final.

“I’d like to thank the club for believing in me. I know that I can make a positive impact in my new role and I can’t wait to get started.”