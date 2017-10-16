Cork City stadium damaged by Storm Ophelia on eve of huge game

The roof of Cork City’s stadium has been badly damaged by Storm Ophelia on the day they had hoped to secure the League of Ireland title.

Cork were due to take on Derry City on Monday evening, needing just a point to take them out of reach of their only remaining title rivals Dundalk.

But the match was postponed as a pre-emptive measure “in the interests of the health and safety of supporters” – and the decision was vindicated when a section of the Turner’s Cross roof buckled and collapsed in the strong winds.

CONFIRMED | Tomorrow's game against @derrycityfc at Turner's Cross will kick-off at 7.20 pm #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/XIy8xoKNgg — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) October 16, 2017

Videos and photographs shared on social media on Monday showed the damage to the Derrynane Stand, as well as signage from the stadium lying in nearby gardens.

The storm has caused widespread problems in the country, closing schools and leaving people without power.