Anthony Joshua to fight Carlos Takam as injury forces out Kubrat Pulev

Carlos Takam has replaced Kubrat Pulev as the challenger to world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on October 28 after a shoulder injury forced the Bulgarian to withdraw.

Pulev had been the mandatory challenger to the IBF and WBA champion but misses out on his second world-title fight after hurting his shoulder while sparring.

Frenchman Takam, 36, will replace him with less than a fortnight’s notice, meaning Pulev faces a lengthy wait to fight Joshua after also losing his status as mandatory challenger with the IBF.

Update.. Kubrat Pulev has a shoulder injury and is out. IBF install IBF No.3 Carlos Takam as mandatory..deal done to fight AJ on October 28 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 16, 2017

“I received a call from (Pulev’s promoter) Kalle Sauerland late (on Monday) afternoon to inform me that Pulev had injured his shoulder and was maybe ruled out of the fight,” said Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom via a statement.

“This was later confirmed by his doctor. IBF rules state that the mandatory will go to the next fighter in line which is Carlos Takam.

“When the Pulev fight was announced I made a deal with Takam’s team to begin camp and be on stand-by for this fight. When I called them this evening they were overjoyed and good to go.

Pulev out, Takam in for @anthonyfjoshua clash. IBF install Frenchman as mandatory for Oct 28 showdown: https://t.co/GHDzoXDl7H #JoshuaTakam pic.twitter.com/d81UurEtM8 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) October 16, 2017

“It’s a difficult position for ‘AJ’ having prepared meticulously for the style and height of Pulev, he now faces a completely different style and challenge in Takam. This hasn’t happened in his career before but he is ready for all comers on October 28.”

It was reported in Bulgaria that Pulev, also 36, could yet challenge Joshua in November or December, but Matchroom have already sold more than 70,000 tickets and anticipate a near-80,000 crowd to attend the fight at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. The venue is also committed to hosting the Wales rugby union team’s autumn internationals on consecutive Saturdays from November 11 to December 2.

Takam, born in Cameroon and considered a less challenging opponent for Joshua having previously lost to WBO champion Joseph Parker, Russia’s Alexander Povetkin and the little-known Gregory Tony, is shorter yet rangier than Pulev.

His intervention comes at a time when rumours persisted Joshua’s long-time rival Dillian Whyte, scheduled to fight Robert Helenius on the undercard, could instead have fought the 28-year-old in a rematch.

Both Joshua and Matchroom intend for him to fight higher-profile opponents in 2018, when WBC champion Deontay Wilder, Parker, and David Haye — should he win his rematch with Tony Bellew in December — will be among their targets.

Any second opportunity for Pulev, whose only defeat came against Wladimir Klitschko in 2014, will therefore be significantly delayed.