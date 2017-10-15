Wilfried Zaha looking up after Crystal Palace finally win

Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace are looking upwards after securing a first win of the season against Chelsea on Saturday.

Zaha, on his return from a knee injury which had kept him out since the opening day of the season, was instrumental as bottom club Palace punished the Premier League champions for a poor performance.

The Ivory Coast forward scored the decisive goal, after Cesar Azpilicueta’s own goal had been cancelled out by Tiemoue Bakayoko.

"Every #CPFC ???? fan has risen to their feet… I don't think there is a better atmosphere in the #PL than Selhurst Park!" – @Iandennisbbc ???? pic.twitter.com/bIltS68L33 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 15, 2017

“It is just a dream to beat Chelsea at home,” Zaha said on cpfc.co.uk.

“We have got great players and now the confidence will start building and I am sure we can climb up the table.”

The goals were Palace’s first of the season – the first ended a 731-minute and five-month drought – as they secured their first points at the eighth attempt.

“Getting the first goal was a massive confidence boost for the whole team and we all just worked so hard, pulled together well and produced a great performance,” added Zaha, who combined well with Andros Townsend up front.

“They had come back level so to get the next goal was going to be vital so it was nice to get the winner.

“I need to keep working at my finishing because I don’t score enough goals but I was buzzing to get the goal.”

Julian Speroni made a number of important saves for Palace while deputising for Wayne Hennessey, who suffered a calf injury on international duty with Wales.

Speroni reserved particular praise for Zaha, saying: “I have seen him play and progress since he was in the academy to what he is today and now is world class.

“He would make the difference to any team and having seen him grow into the player he is today is tremendous.”

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte was frustrated with the way his side started the game which resulted in a third loss from eight Premier League games and a second in a row, following the defeat to Manchester City.

Conte, whose side face Roma in Champions League Group C on Wednesday, told Chelsea TV: “I have great respect for our opponents, but we have to think of ourselves and our start.

A disappointing afternoon for the Blues… https://t.co/gDIGeNxVxc — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 14, 2017

“Our start was poor. For this reason we have to try to continue to work and to understand why our start was poor.”

Already without midfielder N’Golo Kante and striker Alvaro Morata, who may be back against Roma, to hamstring injuries, wing-back Victor Moses departed injured.

Conte added: “I hope this injury is not serious. You know very well the importance of this player in our system.”