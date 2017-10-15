Tyrrell Hatton snatches dramatic victory in Italian Open

Tyrrell Hatton snatched European Tour victory for the second successive week in a dramatic finish to the Italian Open in Monza.

The Englishman holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th green to move to 21 under and eclipse joint clubhouse leaders Ross Fisher and Kiradech Aphibarnrat and add the title to his Dunhill Links Championship victory last weekend.

Hatton’s 65, which matched his third-round effort, included five birdies in the last seven holes as he timed his run to perfection.

However, it was bettered by compatriot Fisher, who shot a 63 to finish joint second on 20 under par along with Thailand’s Aphibarnrat.

Fisher birdied three of the first four holes to set up his charge, but finished with four fours.

It proved to be a disappointing day for overnight leader Matt Wallace, who carried a two-shot lead into the final round.

Just two birdies on the outward nine left the Englishman under pressure and a bogey six at the 14th proved costly despite chipping in from behind the green on 17 to keep his hopes alive.

His chance was gone when he found a greenside bunker at the last and emerged with only a par to remain on 19 under and finish in fourth place.