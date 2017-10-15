Swansea loan star Tammy Abraham tipped to made the grade at Chelsea

Leon Britton believes Tammy Abraham is capable of using Swansea as a stepping stone into the Chelsea first team.

England Under-21 international Abraham scored his first Premier League double as Swansea beat Huddersfield 2-0 on Saturday to climb out of the relegation zone.

Britton says the on-loan striker’s finishing skills remind him of his former West Ham youth colleague Jermain Defoe.

And he feels Abraham could become that rare home-grown commodity who breaks through at Chelsea.

“It is difficult at Chelsea. We have seen a lot of players who have left and have had big careers elsewhere,” Swansea skipper Britton said.

“But I don’t see why Tammy can’t make it there.

“The top teams always create a lot of chances and Tammy is a very good finisher. If you give him those chances, he will score the goals.

“He has come here to prove that he can do it in the Premier League with a team who are not the standard of Chelsea. If he does that, I don’t see any reason why he can’t go back to Chelsea, break through and have a long career there.”

Veteran midfielder Britton and England striker Defoe have been friends since they met as 14-year-olds at the Football Association’s former school of excellence at Lilleshall.

The pair went on to play in the same West Ham youth team and Britton said: “Tammy reminds me of Jermain in terms of the hunger to score goals.

“Sometimes players don’t want to do that, they will look to pass the ball. But Tammy just wants to get on the end of everything, he is very single-minded.

“Jermain has scored nearly 160 goals in the Premier League and Tammy can go on and have a great career like him.”

Huddersfield were punished for some soft mistakes and their promising start to life in the top flight has faded in recent weeks.

The Terriers have now gone six top-flight games without a win, but Tom Ince believes it would be foolish to write them off.

“People from the outside may put us down already but we have full belief that we’re going to pick up points,” said Ince.

Forward Ince was sent sprawling with the game goalless and he felt Huddersfield should have had a penalty and Martin Olsson a red card for the incident.

Ince added: “We have to make sure we put on consistently good performances to give us the chance of nicking points.

“But we need to move the ball quicker and try to stop teams getting behind the ball. It’s about showing a lot more tempo back to front and putting teams under pressure.”