Sorry Saints suffer again as Saracens inflict another heavy defeat

Northampton collapsed to another harrowing rout by Saracens after being overwhelmed 57-13 in a record defeat at Franklin’s Gardens.

Saints opened their season with a 55-24 defeat by the European champions at Twickenham after trailing 41-3 at half-time, and the parallels with this Champions Cup Pool Two clash were clear as they entered the interval 29-6 down before crumbling to an even heavier loss.

Saracens had wrapped up the bonus point by the 40th minute, Liam Williams running in two of their tries, in a superb performance that delivered a statement of intent in their quest to emulate Toulon by claiming a hat-trick of Champions Cup titles.

Sarries are in complete control. Hate to say it but it feels a bit like deja vu! Saints defence unable to cope with Sarries tempo! #NORvSAR — Maggie Alphonsi MBE (@MaggieAlphonsi) October 15, 2017

Man of the match

Any number of Saracens players could have been acclaimed, but it was Liam Williams’ predatory instincts and smart running lines that really stood out. The first of his two tries was a classy finish and the Wales wing has been a fine addition to a squad already bulging with talent.

Cruel blow to North

George North’s disappointing British and Irish Lions tour was becoming a distant memory amid a strong start to the season, but the Wales wing’s injury jinx struck again in the first half when his knee gave way. It was a cruel blow to a player whose running threat has been a highlight of Northampton’s start to the season.

"A brilliant feeling to be part of this team" @rwiggy9 spoke immediately after Sarries beat Saints this evening. More to follow #SarriesTV pic.twitter.com/jDpyw7xYhb — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) October 15, 2017

Stat of the match

It was only the second time Northampton had conceded over 50 points at Franklin’s Gardens, the first suffered at the hands of Wasps in 2000.

