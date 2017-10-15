Advertising
Sorry Saints suffer again as Saracens inflict another heavy defeat
Liam Williams ran in two tries as Saracens delivered a statement of intent.
Northampton collapsed to another harrowing rout by Saracens after being overwhelmed 57-13 in a record defeat at Franklin’s Gardens.
Saints opened their season with a 55-24 defeat by the European champions at Twickenham after trailing 41-3 at half-time, and the parallels with this Champions Cup Pool Two clash were clear as they entered the interval 29-6 down before crumbling to an even heavier loss.
Saracens had wrapped up the bonus point by the 40th minute, Liam Williams running in two of their tries, in a superb performance that delivered a statement of intent in their quest to emulate Toulon by claiming a hat-trick of Champions Cup titles.
Man of the match
Any number of Saracens players could have been acclaimed, but it was Liam Williams’ predatory instincts and smart running lines that really stood out. The first of his two tries was a classy finish and the Wales wing has been a fine addition to a squad already bulging with talent.
Cruel blow to North
George North’s disappointing British and Irish Lions tour was becoming a distant memory amid a strong start to the season, but the Wales wing’s injury jinx struck again in the first half when his knee gave way. It was a cruel blow to a player whose running threat has been a highlight of Northampton’s start to the season.
Stat of the match
It was only the second time Northampton had conceded over 50 points at Franklin’s Gardens, the first suffered at the hands of Wasps in 2000.
Who’s up next?
Clermont v Northampton (Champions Cup, Saturday October 21)
Saracens v Ospreys (Champions Cup, Saturday October 21)
