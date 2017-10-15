Percival hoping to make his mark for England if given the chance

Mark Percival knows from experience not to take his England spot for granted as he gets down to serious business in Western Australia.

As one of just two specialist centres in Wayne Bennett’s 24-man squad, the St Helens favourite looks sure to line up alongside Kallum Watkins for the World Cup opener against Australia in Melbourne on October 27 but he was left out of the team to play Samoa in Sydney in May despite flying 12,000 miles for the match.

Bennett opted instead to play Zak Hardaker at centre, with Stefan Ratchford at full-back, a move that took many pundits by surprise but was embraced by Percival as a challenge.

“It was one of them things,” said Percival, who made his England debut against France 12 months ago. “He thought Zak at the time was going to be a bit better in that spot for that game so I thought fair do’s, I’ll take it on the chin.

“It would obviously have been nice to play and get that experience against a good Samoan side but I enjoyed it, I had a great week with the lads.

“If you don’t play, I’m one of them lads who will support the boys all the way. I was happy for the boys that were playing.

“I’ve had an alright season so I thought I had given myself a good chance of getting picked for the World Cup but it’s always a bit nervy.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen, there’s a lot of quality players, so I was a bit nervous and to get the call was the best feeling I’ve ever had.

“Now I’ve got the chance to try and represent my country in the World Cup.”

The England squad is now settled into a 10-day training camp in Perth which will finally give Percival a chance to put his nightmare finish to the Super League season behind him.

Percival blamed himself for St Helens’ 23-22 extra-time semi-final defeat by Castleford after missing four of his five kicks at goal.

“I was disappointed with that because I thought I kicked well throughout the year,” he said. “It was a tough one to take for a few days.

“We all make mistakes and you have to get back on the horse and there’s no better way than doing that in the World Cup.

“I want to knuckle down and work hard and try and get one of them spots nailed down. I’m putting everything into that, trying to impress and making sure I’m doing all the right things and just being the best I can.”