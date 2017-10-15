Menu

Marseille held by Strasbourg

UK Sport | Published:

A late Kostas Mitroglou effort earned Marseille a share of the spoil

Marseille, Bordeaux and Nantes all missed out on the chance to move into the top three of Ligue 1 after draws on Sunday.

OM led twice against Strasbourg, but eventually needed a late Kostas Mitroglou effort to earn a share of the spoils at 3-3.

Dimitri Payet’s early opener from Jordan Amavi’s cross was cancelled out by Jean-Eudes Aholou and Bakary Kone, having put through his own goal, redeemed himself by heading Strasbourg’s second equaliser from a corner.

Dimitri Lienard then put them ahead, but Mitroglou scored in the 88th minute of his league debut, pouncing after Amavi’s long-range effort was only parried by goalkeeper Bingourou Kamara.

Earlier, Prejuce Nakoulma put Nantes ahead on the stroke of half-time when he pounced on Leo Dubois’ blocked effort, but Malcom fired in his fifth league strike of the season early in the second period to earn Bordeaux a 1-1 draw.

Montpellier won 2-0 against a Nice side struggling to match the achievements of the last two seasons.

Stephane Sessegnon and substitute Isaac Mbenza scored superb long-range goals as the hosts, wearing a special pink kit in support of cancer charities, earned their third league win of the season.

