Jose Mourinho says Manchester United will not be his last job in football

Jose Mourinho has ruled out spending the rest of his career at Manchester United.

The Red Devils manager said in an interview with French television that he was certain he would work elsewhere.

Mourinho was appointed by United in May 2016 and led the club to the Europa League title last season.

His side are vying with neighbours Manchester City for top spot in the Premier League this term, but 54-year-old Mourinho is keeping his future options open.

Jose Mourinho has been at Old Trafford since May 2016 (Rui Vieira/AP)

He told TF1’s Telefoot programme: “The only thing I can say is that I’m still a coach with worries, with ambitions, and with the desire to do new things.

“And I don’t believe… no, I’m sure that I won’t end my career here.”

Asked if that meant at Manchester United, Mourinho said: “Yes.”